GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 71,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.06% of Veoneer as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veoneer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veoneer by 2,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays raised their target price on Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Shares of VNE stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. 10,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,267. Veoneer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.28 and a twelve month high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

