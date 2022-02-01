GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.58 Million in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,972 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 776.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 535,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,142 shares during the period. 47.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,990. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.07. The company has a market cap of $592.85 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 9.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 7,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $264,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,113 shares of company stock valued at $933,905. Corporate insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

