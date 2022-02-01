China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Short Interest Update

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,671,200 shares, a growth of 53.0% from the December 31st total of 16,127,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,958.5 days.

OTCMKTS SNPMF opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.48.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

