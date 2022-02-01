Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $413.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,899.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.84 or 0.00739946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.22 or 0.00237076 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00024663 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,971,548 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

