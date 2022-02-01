Illuvium Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (ILV)

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 1st. During the last seven days, Illuvium has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Illuvium has a market cap of $409.96 million and $29.65 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $637.68 or 0.01639296 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 642,892 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

