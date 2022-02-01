Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price target cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Celanese in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.73.

Shares of Celanese stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $155.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,977. Celanese has a 1 year low of $120.93 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.11.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Celanese by 6.9% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Celanese by 27.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 18.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

