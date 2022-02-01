Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 65,699 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $40,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,507,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,079,000 after purchasing an additional 190,020 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,104,000 after purchasing an additional 932,185 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 150,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.80.

NYSE INFO opened at $116.79 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $87.59 and a fifty-two week high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.22. The stock has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.