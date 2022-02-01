Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $52.73 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 47.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 57,461 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $52,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.0% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ROK opened at $289.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.24.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,322 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,889. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

