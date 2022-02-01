Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners comprises 1.0% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 79,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,192 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $39.93 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.13.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 44.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

