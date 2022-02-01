Coatue Management LLC Invests $18.19 Million in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 432,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,191,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HOOD shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Robinhood Markets from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Shares of HOOD opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.63. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 203.09%. The business had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,385 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,853 over the last quarter.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

