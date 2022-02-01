Coatue Management LLC Has $81.08 Million Stock Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Coatue Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 20.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,599,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987,622 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $81,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at $42,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 52.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the third quarter worth $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nikola by 253.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Nikola by 37.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nikola alerts:

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,994,492 shares of company stock valued at $101,790,561 in the last ninety days. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.