Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $935-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $967.50 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.80-$4.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensata Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.89.

NYSE ST opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $52.30 and a 52 week high of $65.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 120,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,679 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

