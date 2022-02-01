Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,837,482 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,615,081 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Nuance Communications worth $156,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $9,027,418.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $270,192.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,410,517 shares of company stock valued at $77,654,801. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $55.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.11. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $333.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

