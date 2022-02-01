Coatue Management LLC Has $413.38 Million Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) by 314.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,147,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,422,939 shares during the quarter. Confluent makes up approximately 1.7% of Coatue Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $413,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $30,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $64,768,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $545,000. 21.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. Confluent, Inc. has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $94.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. DA Davidson upgraded Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair started coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Confluent from $49.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Confluent from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Confluent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.15.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $1,461,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

