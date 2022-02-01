Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the December 31st total of 229,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $93.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.91. Veritiv has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $158.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.60.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.68. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritiv will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.63 per share, for a total transaction of $189,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTV. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 8.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 47,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Veritiv by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 117.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 59,494 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

