Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 5,776 call options on the company. This is an increase of 500% compared to the typical volume of 962 call options.

Shares of VGK opened at $66.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $60.21 and a 52-week high of $70.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,632,000 after purchasing an additional 107,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 296.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 195,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $212,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

