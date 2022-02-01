Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:LUCD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,200 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 475,800 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 254,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of LUCD opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $13.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38.

LUCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

