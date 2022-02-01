Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 9,122 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,122 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $102,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the third quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 130.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 24.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in AptarGroup by 36.8% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its position in AptarGroup by 13.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

NYSE ATR opened at $117.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.37 and a 52-week high of $158.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.