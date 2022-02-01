Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $9.56 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

