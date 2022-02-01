191 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Bell Investment Advisors Inc

Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,605,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund raised its holdings in S&P Global by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 184,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,501,000 after purchasing an additional 96,480 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 154,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,491,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on S&P Global from $526.00 to $494.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.70.

SPGI stock opened at $415.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $445.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.18 and a 1 year high of $484.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

