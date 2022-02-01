C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $344,000 Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 26.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 8.3% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 387,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,276,000 after acquiring an additional 97,325 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 493,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after acquiring an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 7.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 687,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 48,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.17.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

