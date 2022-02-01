C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS opened at $30.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.