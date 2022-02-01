C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Takes $297,000 Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,653 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 40.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $62.57 and a 1-year high of $151.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.75.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.87 per share, with a total value of $614,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

