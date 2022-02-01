Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives $19.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBRA. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a one year low of $12.31 and a one year high of $19.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.32). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -545.45%.

In other news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $1,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

