C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $756,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 28.2% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,074.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.31 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $92.95 and a 1-year high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

