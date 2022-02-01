Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Receives $40.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 330,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,430,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $25.21 on Friday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $49.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $499.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.04 million. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

