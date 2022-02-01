DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Sold by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in DoorDash by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth $4,230,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.94.

NYSE:DASH opened at $114.10 on Tuesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.78 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.43 and a 200-day moving average of $181.33. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,438 shares of company stock valued at $113,941,382 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

