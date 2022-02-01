Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,299,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG opened at $162.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $136.02 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

