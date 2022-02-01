C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 3,887 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 2.4% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 43,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.958 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

