EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $983,000 Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global comprises approximately 0.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $1,301,556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $341,269,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth approximately $187,738,000. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $198.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.20 and a 12-month high of $429.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.98.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (down previously from $352.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, raised their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.50.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 308,258 shares of company stock valued at $99,109,958.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

