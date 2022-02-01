Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Ciovacco Capital Management LLC

Ciovacco Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 34.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 2.6% of Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $364.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.74. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.