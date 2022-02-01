Lossless Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (LSS)

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 1st. Over the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Lossless coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001625 BTC on major exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $23.91 million and $682,219.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00050838 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.33 or 0.07178246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,811.63 or 0.99773177 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00051850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00054114 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006750 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,822,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars.

