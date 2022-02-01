Maxcoin Trading Down 6.1% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $382,437.34 and approximately $154.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,845.46 or 0.99860137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00074382 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.07 or 0.00246980 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.57 or 0.00165990 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.51 or 0.00327803 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00014137 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007101 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001465 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

MAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

