Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 0.9% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.50. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $53.49.

