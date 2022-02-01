Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Bought by EPIQ Capital Group LLC

EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,009,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,335 shares during the period. Applied Molecular Transport makes up approximately 24.1% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC owned 0.23% of Applied Molecular Transport worth $233,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,172,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock opened at $9.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.45. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.78 and a 12 month high of $78.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.21.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall Ph.D. Mrsny bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $90,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $166,385 in the last ninety days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Molecular Transport in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

