Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $168.78 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $136.24 and a 12 month high of $176.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.71.

