Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,858 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $100,000.

LMBS stock opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $51.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

