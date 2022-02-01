Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of approx. $0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $926.51-$961.15 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $954.03 million.Pentair also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.70-$3.80 EPS.

PNR stock opened at $63.70 on Tuesday. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

