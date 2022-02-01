Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 25.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 4.8% during the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in RingCentral by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in RingCentral by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in RingCentral by 17.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RNG. Mizuho decreased their target price on RingCentral from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.50.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,938 shares of company stock valued at $7,266,106. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RNG stock opened at $176.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.14 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.10 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

