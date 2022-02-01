Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $26,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,421 shares of company stock valued at $32,151,852. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $473.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $500.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $496.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $372.80 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.03 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

