Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 26,771 Shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 812,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Park-Ohio worth $20,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 436,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Park-Ohio by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 8,704 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $41.78.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $358.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.13 million. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -384.62%.

PKOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Park-Ohio from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

