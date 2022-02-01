Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Neuronetics worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 1,940.7% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,312,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 257.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,525,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,612 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 117.5% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,762,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 952,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Neuronetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,085,000. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 27.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 314,059 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STIM. BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. William Blair downgraded shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

In other news, VP William Andrew Macan sold 11,562 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $40,698.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Joseph Shook sold 7,797 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $41,324.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,816 shares of company stock worth $145,158. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $3.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.09. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $21.04.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The company had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

