Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $29,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $109.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.14 and a beta of 1.31. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1366.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.57.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

