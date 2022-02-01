The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,195,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,844 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $31,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BATRK. Broad Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 65.1% during the second quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,163,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,067,000 after purchasing an additional 853,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 97.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97,954 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 463,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after purchasing an additional 64,641 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Liberty Braves Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,229,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the second quarter valued at $1,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

NASDAQ BATRK opened at $27.00 on Tuesday. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $31.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty Braves Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The Liberty Braves Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.