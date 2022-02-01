Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,112 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,795 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 583.9% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,983,000 after buying an additional 17,886 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.18 on Tuesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

