Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,327 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $245.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $234.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.39 and a 200-day moving average of $251.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

