Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 173,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 163,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,547 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $244.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

