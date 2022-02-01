Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 449.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan N. Story bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Chapman bought 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.28 per share, for a total transaction of $74,978.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.11.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $80.66 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.50%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

