Arvest Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,716 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UGI were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in UGI by 188.1% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 242,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after buying an additional 158,255 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in UGI by 26.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,951,000 after buying an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 22.7% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UGI by 89.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,572,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.06. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UGI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.