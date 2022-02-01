Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,224,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $23,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 79,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.39.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.64%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

